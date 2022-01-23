Read Your Copy of the January Digital Edition Now

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s January issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.
In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on diagnosing and replacing window regulators; how to remove spark plugs from the Ford Ecoboost engine; what drivers don’t understand about electronic throttle bodies; how to turn a PC into a valuable diagnostic tool; and more.
Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.