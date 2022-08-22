Read Your Copy Of The August Digital Edition Now

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s June issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on diagnosing driveability concerns with direct fuel injection; understanding CAN bus communication codes; how auxiliary cooling pumps are used and why they’re not going anywhere; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.