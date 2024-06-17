 Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
AMN Drivetime Video

Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

At NAPA, “Breaux Knows” business relationships, ABCs to avoid, and serving the automotive professional.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

Related Articles

At Motion, Breaux held various roles, eventually becoming President in 2018. In March 2023, he was appointed Group President for GPC North America, overseeing both the industrial and automotive sectors, which included NAPA. 

Breaux’s leadership philosophy emphasizes four key tenets: vision, strategy, structure, and culture. He believes a clear vision supported by a robust strategy, executed within an effective structure, and underpinned by a strong culture, is crucial for business success. He also highlights the importance of avoiding the “ABCs” – arrogance, bureaucracy, and complacency – while building a high-performing team.

A mentor taught him the importance of transparency and honesty, guiding principles that have shaped his management style. Breaux prioritizes building solid relationships based on trust and transparency, believing that success naturally follows strong relationships. This approach extends to his dealings with employees, customers, and shareholders.

In his view, focusing on customer needs is paramount, rather than closely monitoring competitors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and meeting customer expectations to drive value and build lasting partnerships.

While NAPA serves both DIY and professional customers, Breaux highlights the company’s strong reputation among professionals as the key focus. The complexity of modern vehicles often necessitates professional repair services, which aligns with NAPA’s commitment to supporting professional repair shops and fleet managers.

Episode Overview

  • Randy Breaux discusses his career, starting at NAPA and transitioning into a role with GPC (1:46)
  • Breaux shares his philosophies on an effective work environment, also known as ‘Breaux Knows’ (5:10)
  • Why Breaux lives by the philosophy “relationships first, success follows” when it comes to business (10:30)
  • A focus on customers over competition and why Breaux believes this leads to success (11:22)
  • Coming up on a year in his new role, Breaux shares his impressions of the aftermarket (12:35)
  • B2B or B2C, Breaux explains NAPA’s main focus (14:07)
  • Breaux shares his Charles Barkley story (16:37)
  • Lightning Round (19:37)

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

CRP’s Mike Palm: How Close Customer Ties Yields Success

Palm has led the company’s aftermarket product management to ensure CRP’s success.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

When Mike Palm tells you he's a jack of all trades at CRP Industries, he's not lying. Just look at his resume. He started with the company in 1986 as a graduate of Shippensburg University, just outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He found a marketing assistant job at CRP through a newspaper ad. In the early days, he became involved in product development, digging into vehicles to look at parts that CRP could create. He also dipped his toe in cataloging, sales support and supplier development in CRP's early years.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
MANN+HUMMEL’s Wilks: The Meaning Behind the Product

Kurk Wilks, president and CEO, delves into how advanced technology and customer needs are shaping future products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AWDA’s Ted Hughes on the Power of Industry Partnerships

Aftermarket veteran Ted Hughes shares the changes he’s experienced and lessons learned through 30+ years in the aftermarket.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz delves into his career history and the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The 4 P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Autologue’s Jim Franco: Opportunities in Today’s Market

Find out why Jim Franco is as energized as ever about the business opportunities he sees in the market today.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Aisin’s Dwayne Bates & Larrow Kaufman

Aisin’s Dwayne Bates and Larrow Kaufman discuss the company’s recent changes and its go-to-market strategy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching on AMN Drivetime

Kitching says he’s proud to be part of the industry as reman gets the sustainability attention it deserves.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers