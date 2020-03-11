Rain-X Wins 2020 ‘Product Of The Year’ Award

Rain-X Silicone Endura , a premium beam wiper blade made with precision-engineered silicone rubber designed to endure the toughest weather conditions, has been voted Product of the Year for 2020. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, where winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Rain-X Silicone Endura, has been awarded the top honor for the Car Care category. Last year, Rain-X won in the same category for their Rain-X Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent.

“The Rain-X team is honored to receive the Product of the Year award for the second straight year – this time recognizing the latest innovation in our premium wiper blade portfolio, Rain-X Silicone Endura” said Cheryl Petrishin, senior brand manager for Rain-X. “Knowing this award was backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers is especially significant as it serves as a testament to the trust and impact Rain-X has built over the years.”

