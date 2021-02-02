Rachel Meyer Takes Over As Driver For Randy Meyer Racing

Randy Meyer Racing didn’t have to look far to find a new primary driver when Megan Meyer announced her retirement last year, as her sister, Rachel, has been named Megan’s replacement. Rachel will drive the newly rebranded NTK Sensors A/Fuel dragster tuned and owned by her father, Randy Meyer.

“This is something I have always dreamt of doing with my family and I’m excited I finally get the chance,” said Rachel Meyer, a product design engineer. “I’m lucky to have bosses who will work with my work schedule and allow me to take off to go racing, as well as NGK and Lucas Oil for helping me out this upcoming season.”

NTK Sensors, the world’s largest OE oxygen sensor manufacturer, is the sister brand to NGK Spark Plugs, which served as Megan’s primary sponsor from 2018 through the end of her second NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world championship season in 2020.

“NGK is pleased to sponsor the Randy Meyer Racing team for the 2021 season,” said Beth Skove, general manager-Marketing, Aftermarket Division, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Inc. “It has been an honor to help support Randy’s team over the years, and last year was especially exciting with Megan Meyer breaking two (elapsed) time records and holding the world champion title for the second year in a row. We know Randy has a talented race team and crew, and we’re looking forward to another winning year with Randy Meyer Racing and Rachel Meyer.”

Racing on a part-time basis, Rachel won the 2020 NHRA Central Region championship on the strength of two wins and a runner-up finish. She also reached the semifinals in her second JEGS Allstars appearance.

“Winning your first championship is something everyone dreams of and I can’t believe I finally got it done,” Meyer said. “I knew it would be hard to win one, especially with only racing part time, but thanks to my dad and crew for giving me a great, competitive car I got it done. I’m hoping one day I can win a world championship, then maybe try for a championship in other classes.”