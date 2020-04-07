Quick-changes Made Faster with Snap-on SRPCR Snap Ring Pliers

Feel like your snap ring pliers are always in the wrong configuration for your current job? Stop wasting time in the bay twisting and turning them into the position you need with the new, patent-pending, push-button convertible design of the Snap-on SRPCR Series Snap Ring Pliers.

Click Here to Read More

This latest Snap-on innovation offers speed and precision, allowing technicians to switch between internal and external rings up to 80% faster with the literal push of a button, while the longer 45º and 90º jaws allow for easier access to hard-to-reach retaining rings.

Snap-on SRPCR Snap Ring Pliers

“These pliers can cut the time it takes to install and remove rings on transmission repairs, AC compression clutches, starter and turbo chargers in half,” says Rik Hopper, a Snap-on product manager. “They are lighter and less bulky than competitor products and really accelerate aviation work on seating mechanisms, hydraulic and lighting systems. Techs can use them to more quickly power through heavy duty truck applications like installing and removing semi-floating rear axle bearings on the WARN M254 Dana 50/60 Hub Lock.”

The wide cushion grip of the tool offers more comfort and control, while its cold-forged steel contains a higher alloy content that makes the pliers stronger and more durable. The tool features a natural steel finish with a protective clear coating to defend against corrosion.