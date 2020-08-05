Questions To Ask About The Future Of Your Business

The first few months of 2020 were relatively encouraging in all parts of the U.S. automotive aftermarket. Suppliers, distributors, retailers and most repair and service shops reported positive results compared to the same period last year.

However, the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus hit the U.S. economy hard starting in March and the impact was swift. At times, it was devastating. Some businesses that were flourishing have found themselves on the brink of survival while others have seen their business go through ups and downs. However, there is some good news. We’re starting to hear that business is slowly getting back to normal and, in some cases, business is actually doing quite well. We believe that this market turmoil will accelerate the consolidation trend. This is true within all market segments, including tire dealers.

This has led some independent tire dealers to ask: Is this the right time to consider selling my business? The dramatic economic downturn has caused many to wonder if they should proceed with plans to sell or try to hang in there and wait until the U.S. economy comes back.

Even without the downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many tire dealers are feeling the effects of increased competition.

The question as to when to sell a business is an individual decision and there is no right or wrong answer. My partners at Schwartz Advisors and I have worked with many business owners to help them think through the pros and cons of selling and we have helped many businesses navigate the sometimes difficult sale process. One thing we can tell you is there is no right or wrong answer to the question of, “Is this the right time to sell?” Only you can answer that. To help you, think about how you would answer some of the following questions: