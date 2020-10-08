Quaker State Announces ILSAC GF-6 Compliant Motor Oils

Quaker State has reported that motor oils within its product portfolio meet the new ILSAC GF-6 specifications. ILSAC GF-6 is the name of the next-generation of standards set by the International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC) for passenger car motor oils designed to meet the demands of modern engine technology.

Quaker State has completed the ILSAC GF-6 testing protocol for designated products within the brand’s portfolio. The testing protocol is outlined by eight engine tests, seven of which are new. Test results determine whether a motor oil meets one of the standard’s two sub-categories, ILSAC GF-6A, which is backward-compatible to ILSAC GF-5 oils, and ILSAC GF-6B, specifically for SAE 0W-16.

The following Quaker State brand motor oils meet the new ILSAC GF-6A standard:

– Quaker State Full Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE-0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

– Quaker State High Mileage™ Full Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

– Quaker State Synthetic Blend Motor Oils*: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20 and SAE 5W-30 (NOTE: Only available in Ecobox and bulk)

– Quaker State High Mileage Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

– Quaker State Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

Additional information on ILSAC GF-6 can be found at: quakerstate.com.