Quadratec Offers Hands On Homeschool

Quadratec , one of the largest Jeep accessories retailers, has announced its Hands on HomeSchool campaign. Hands on HomeSchool is designed to get parents and kids into the garage, or out on the driveway, working on vehicles to learn valuable life skills. When shared on social media using the #HandsOnHomeSchool hashtag, participants will receive up to two official Quadratec #HandsOnHomeSchool T-shirts.

Click Here to Read More

With schools closed and kids at home, it’s a great time to teach your kids how to work on the family’s Jeep. Whether it is teaching them how to change the oil, rotate tires or tackle basic bolt-on modifications, take a picture of the work and post it on any of your social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest).

Make sure to tag @Quadratec in the post, as well as use the #HandsOnHomeSchool hashtag. Then, visit www.Quadratec.com/HandsOnHomeSchool and click on the ‘Sign Me Up’ button below and enter your information, along with up to two shirt sizes.

The Hands on HomeSchool campaign is active now through June 4.