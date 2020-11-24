Pylon, BFGoodrich Partner To Launch Wiper Blades

Click Here to Read More

Engineered to power through the most challenging off-road conditions, Pylon’s design of the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades is driving innovation for the multi-billion-dollar off-road market.

“Pylon’s 50-year legacy of engineering innovation was key in achieving success when we set out to create a wiper that excels in off-road and all-weather conditions,” said Mike Fretwell, Pylon CMO. “We’ve set a new benchmark in the industry and are excited to launch the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades.”

Made specifically for trucks, jeeps, SUVs and 4x4s, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades were inspired by the popular BFGoodrich All- Terrain T/A KO2 tire tread. These wiper blades are tough enough for off-road driving, with proven performance for everyday travel. Whether faced with mud, rain, snow or grime, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades are built to improve visibility in even the toughest of conditions, said the company.

The new wipers are designed with high performance features including:

SCRUB-X Technology: For extreme weather conditions to clear away mud, bugs, rain, snow and grime

Heavy Duty Design: Durable rubber element made for off-road driving

WeatherTread Technology: Repels mud, rain, snow and ice for the cover delivering superior wiping performance

Secure-X Connector: Easy and secure installation

For more information on BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blades. visit www.offroadwipers.com/BFGoodrich.