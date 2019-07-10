Purolator recently introduced 61 new part numbers for the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines. These new part numbers include oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters covering late-model applications through 2019.

“At Purolator, we are continuously expanding our filter inventories to better cater to the needs of our customers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “We are excited to provide more vehicles than ever before with the high-performing, reliable filtration technology that the Purolator brand is known for.”

The new part numbers fit a variety of popular models such as Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Accord, Kia Sorrento, Subaru Forester and others.

For more information, visit pureoil.com.