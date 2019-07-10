News/Purolator
ago

Purolator, PurolatorONE, PurolatorTECH Expand Product Lines With More Than 60 New Filters

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Babcox Media Acquires Transmission Digest

Purolator, PurolatorONE, PurolatorTECH Expand Product Lines With More Than 60 New Filters

US Motor Works Releases 4 New Water Pumps

Federated Car Care Scholarships Awarded

Snap-on Introduces 14.4-Volt Cordless In-Line Screwdriver Kit

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Purolator recently introduced 61 new part numbers for the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines. These new part numbers include oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters covering late-model applications through 2019. 

“At Purolator, we are continuously expanding our filter inventories to better cater to the needs of our customers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “We are excited to provide more vehicles than ever before with the high-performing, reliable filtration technology that the Purolator brand is known for.”

The new part numbers fit a variety of popular models such as Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Accord, Kia Sorrento, Subaru Forester and others. 

For more information, visit pureoil.com.

Show Full Article