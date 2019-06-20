Purolator Promotion Encourages Motorists To Change Cabin Air Filters

Purolator will launch a national promotion that rewards customers for purchasing Purolator filtration products and aims to help automotive retailers and installers drive additional sales, the company said.

The promotion will run from July 1 through Aug. 31 across the United States and Canada.

Customers at participating automotive retail stores and repair shops will qualify for a $5 mail-in rebate on the purchase of any PurolatorBOSS premium cabin air filter with Febreze freshness. A $3 rebate is available on PurolatorTECH or PurolatorONE Air or cabin air filters.

The promotion takes place during a prime season for harmful contaminants in the air, from construction-site debris to pollen. Proper maintenance of cabin air filters can prevent these unwanted substances from entering a vehicle, the company noted.

“The air inside the average vehicle has five times more pollutants than fresh air outside, and Americans spend about 300 hours inside their vehicle annually,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters. “These statistics illustrate the importance of regular cabin-air-filter maintenance, which should be done every 12 months or so.”

With cabin air filters installed on 95% of new vehicles on the road today, Purolator anticipates that one out of every five of those vehicles will have its filter replaced this year.

“The cabin-air-filter segment is experiencing its fifth year in a row of double-digit growth and there is plenty of opportunity to build on that success,” said Davis. “This often-overlooked maintenance item should be replaced regularly, and our summer promotion is a great reminder to do so.”

Purolator is providing participating retail and repair shops with complete point-of-sale kits. The kits include rebate tear pads and in-store/in-shop promotional materials such as posters, window clings and shelf-talkers. Products must be purchased or installed by Aug. 31 to qualify for the savings, but customers have until Sept. 30 to redeem the rebate.

For complete information or to download the program rebate form, visit pureoil.com/rebates or contact your Purolator sales representative.