Purolator Launches Nationwide Summer Rebate Promotion

Purolator Filters (a division of MANN+HUMMEL – the leading global expert in filtration) is launching a national promotion of Purolator-branded products to support consumers with their summer filtration maintenance needs.

Click Here to Read More

From July 1 to August 31, consumers can receive up to $15* through a mail-in-rebate on qualifying Purolator oil, air, and cabin air filters. Participating brands include PurolatorTECH, PurolatorBOSS, PurolatorONE and Purolator.

“The mail-in rebate promotion supports professional service centers, technicians and retailers of Purolator products by encouraging drivers to bring their vehicles into a participating shop,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters. “Now that drivers are headed into the busy summer travel season, they are eager to save money on maintenance as they get back on the road, and this promotion fulfills their needs.”

Participating retailers and shops will be able to receive point-of-sale marketing materials to promote the offer throughout their store or shop, including a poster, window cling, tear pad rebate forms and shelf talkers. For additional information on the promotion, email [email protected] or contact your Purolator sales representative.

*Consumers can mix and match up to 3 items. Maximum rebate payout is $15. Limit one rebate payout per customer, per household.