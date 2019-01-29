PurePower Technologies Adds 26 New Light-Duty Turbo SKUs To Aftermarket Lineup

PurePower Technologies (PPT), a remanufacturer of diesel fuel injectors and turbos, has announced it is adding 26 premium quality new turbo SKUs for the aftermarket.

Launching in March 2019, these new offerings greatly expand the company’s turbo platform across new high-volume makes and models delivering power, reliability and efficiency for a multitude of light-duty diesel engines and are verified to meet OE specifications.

PurePower will officially launch its expanded turbo product line, along with its newest 6.7L Ford and 6.6L GM “LML” reman diesel fuel injector offerings at HDAW ’19, taking place Jan. 28-31 in Las Vegas.

“These high-precision diesel turbos continue our long-term growth strategy of offering only the highest-quality turbos to the aftermarket, leveraging our OE heritage and low PPM remanufacturing processes,” said Noel Ranka, chief sales and marketing officer, PurePower Technologies. “We are excited to be able to offer an expanded product line of new and reman turbos that are priced to be the optimal choice for the customer’s diesel engine investment.”

Offering full assembly and remanufacturing in the company’s IATF 16949- and ISO 14001-certified manufacturing operation, all PPT turbos are end-of-line tested as a full assembly, ensuring the industry’s best performance and highest efficiency output, according to the company.

To learn more about PurePower’s new line of diesel turbos or how to become a distribution partner, contact [email protected].