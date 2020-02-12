Connect with us

PTC Introduces New Synthetic Oil Filters

PTC Introduces New Synthetic Oil Filters

Synthetic blend filter media provides engine protection for up to 10,000 miles specifically when used with synthetic oil.
Today’s high demand engines are designed to use synthetic oil which requires a filter specifically developed for the latest advances in oil technology. PTC’s synthetic oil filters integrate the latest filtration technology for synthetic oil blends to help extend oil change intervals, reduce engine friction and increase the engine lifespan, said the company.

Synthetic blend filter media provides engine protection for up to 10,000 miles specifically when used with synthetic oil.

Key Benefits Include:

  • Synthetic Filter media filters out even the smallest particles (>20 microns per ISO 4548-12)
  • Spring activated relief valve
  • Easy form rolled thread for easy installation
  • Heavy gauge steel reduces installation deformation
  • AEM gasket (Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers) for extreme temperature conditions from -40°F to over 300°F
  • Silicone anti-drain back valve helps protect the engine during startups

Visit ptcauto.com or call 800-626-8333 for more information.

