 PRT to Present Innovations In Ride Technology At AAPEX 2022
PRT to Present Innovations In Ride Technology At AAPEX 2022

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

PRT, a brand of ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, will be exhibiting New Products and various First-to-Market applications at Sands Expo, BOOTH A2261 in the AAPEX 2022.

Some of the launches apply to brand new vehicles such as the 2022 Honda CR-V and 2022 Jeep Cherokee. The new product line, “PRT AIR SHOCKS”, are an excellent OEM quality replacement for air suspension systems providing the luxury and comfort of a smooth ride at an affordable price. The new PRT AIR SHOCKS and packaging can be seen also at the AAPEX Showcase. In addition, the company will be presenting an extensive portfolio of HD applications. The PRT HEAVY DUTY program offers a leading coverage of more than 4600 OEM references with 100% Gas-Charged Shocks for Trucks, Trailers, Buses, Commercial Vehicles, Cement Mixers, Motor Homes, and more.

“We are very excited to present the PRT AIR SHOCKS and all these new applications to our clients. As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products and technology, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to our clients at AAPEX”, explains Bruno Bello, Director of Global Category and Marketing at PRT.

As a global presence brand, PRT will be also exhibiting at Automechanika Dubai 2022.

More information about the PRT products can be found at www.prtautoparts.com.

