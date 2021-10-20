PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021

PRT and PRT HEAVY DUTY, brands of ADD USA group, will be exhibiting new products and various first-to-market applications at the upcoming AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

PRT will be in Booth A2061 at the Sands Expo.

Some of the launches apply to late-model vehicles such as the 2019 Toyota Camry, as well as the 2019-2021 Jeep Cherokee.

In the heavy-duty segment, the company has an extensive portfolio of applications, including a new package and a solution that fits a wide range of cement mixers.

“We are delighted to come back to in-person events and present these new products and first- to-market applications to our clients,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT. “As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products, bringing the best solutions to our clients at the AAPEX show.”