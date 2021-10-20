 PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021
PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021

Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Inspections

Rislone Fuel System Cleaner Can Help With Rising Gas Prices

Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

PRT will be in Booth A2061 at the Sands Expo.
PRT and PRT HEAVY DUTY, brands of ADD USA group, will be exhibiting new products and various first-to-market applications at the upcoming AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

PRT will be in Booth A2061 at the Sands Expo.

Some of the launches apply to late-model vehicles such as the 2019 Toyota Camry, as well as the 2019-2021 Jeep Cherokee.

In the heavy-duty segment, the company has an extensive portfolio of applications, including a new package and a solution that fits a wide range of cement mixers.

“We are delighted to come back to in-person events and present these new products and first- to-market applications to our clients,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT. “As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products, bringing the best solutions to our clients at the AAPEX show.”

ADD USA is one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

For more information, call 770-238-1611, visit www.prtautoparts.com or follow the company on social networks @prtautoparts.

