 PRT Offers Complete Struts For Honda CR-V 2019
Shop Owner
News

PRT Offers Complete Struts For Honda CR-V 2019

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT announces new applications of the component for one of the best-selling vehicles nationally, the 2019 HONDA CR-V. The launches apply to front right and front left positions and fit to versions EX, EX-L, LX and TOURING.

PRT says its products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by leading automakers. “These first-to-market applications reinforce our commitment in bringing innovative solutions to all our clients, as an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of brand-new products for both OE market and aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of Global Category and Marketing at PRT

For more information about PRT products, call 1-770-238-1611 or visit www.prtautoparts.com.

