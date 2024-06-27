 PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Products

PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies

Further expanding PRT's portfolio, the new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah
Published:

PRT announced the addition of 94 new strut assemblies to cover more than 15 million light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launch includes application coverage for many models, including the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Prius and BMW X-1, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the Honda Pilot 2022, the Ram ProMaster 1500 2023, and the Chevrolet Silverado 2023 among others, according to PRT.

Related Articles

“PRT is certified and globally recognized for its innovative and high-performance products. We consistently introduce these solutions to our North American clients, launching aftermarket products with the same quality components used in the OE market. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing.

For more information, call 1-770-238-1611, visit www.prtautoparts.com or follow @prtautoparts.

You May Also Like

Products

SMP’s October Release Includes 276 New Numbers

Standard and Four Seasons continue to expand their programs for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has released 276 new part numbers in its October new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 113 distinct product categories and 118 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Standard and Four Seasons continue to expand their industry-leading programs for hybrid and electric vehicles. Standard’s latest additions include Park Assist Sensors for the 2022-17 Toyota Prius Prime and Canister Purge Solenoids for the 2022-18 Lexus ES300h. Four Seasons released Hose Assemblies for hybrid vehicles such as the 2022-18 Honda Accord and electric vehicles including the 2021-17 Chevrolet Bolt. Brushless Blower Motors have been introduced for the 2022-16 Mercedes C-Class Hybrid, and Evaporators are now available for the 2022-2020 Ford Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator Hybrid.  

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
AMC Introduces 1 Gallon Eco‐Pack for BUGOFF

The Eco‐Pack stands out for its environmentally conscious design, promoting a sustainable approach to car maintenance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Philips Xperion 6000 Headlamp Offers Hands-Free LED Lighting 

The headband-mounted work light allows service pros to shine brilliant LED illumination exactly on the task at hand.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMSOIL Expands Synthetic European Motor Oil Line

New 0W-30 and 10W-60 viscosities are designed for the unique demands of gasoline, diesel and hybrid European vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Continental Offers ClearContact Synthetic Wiper Blades

The synthetic rubber formula delivers superior all-weather performance, even at high speeds and at extreme temperatures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

PRT Heavy Duty Highlights Shocks for CV Applications

Learn to install PRT Heavy Duty’s gas-charged shocks for enhanced driving stability in trucks and buses.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 12 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By Nadine Battah
PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
PRT Presented Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, including light trucks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers