Protect Sensitive Electronics with CTEK’s New Battery Chargers



CTEK’s new PRO25S innovative, versatile, and highly efficient 25-amp battery charger and power supply is now available at smartercharger.com. The PRO25S combines power and advanced technology with safety, portability and flexibility to work with any 12V vehicle battery, including lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP).

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Technicians and shop owners know modern vehicles are electronically complex. A battery failure during a standard vehicle service can severely affect workshop efficiency, reputation and profit. Electronic systems on today’s vehicles run everything from power windows to brake control modules. ECUs serve as computers controlling one or more electrical systems in a vehicle and some cars may have as many as 80 ECUs. All of those ECU systems rely on a vehicle’s battery, which makes battery health critical, and steady voltage is crucial. A voltage drop during vehicle service, diagnostic or re-programming work can corrupt ECU software and cost thousands if an ECU is damaged or destroyed. In direct response to the changing demands of the professional shop, CTEK has introduced the PRO25S, which supports the battery and protects sensitive electronics during vehicle service and diagnostic work. The advanced technology of the PRO25S ensures a safe, fast charge is delivered to exactly meet the needs of the individual battery. The PRO25S has a dedicated lead-acid battery reconditioning program to restore battery life and recondition flat batteries.

Advertisement

A supply mode supports the battery during diagnostic or fault-finding work, which means you can do the necessary repairs, modifications, or upgrades without worrying about costly or time-consuming ECU repair or reprogramming. A built-in temperature sensor ensures maximum charger efficiency. The PRO25S has low voltage and current ripple, so it’s safe for the battery and the vehicle’s delicate and crucial electronic systems. Fully automatic and easy to use, it’s also simple to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected for the safety of the user and the battery. The PRO25S is lightweight and portable, but the rugged, impact-resistant case means it can also handle the toughest workshop environment. To further meet workshop demands, CTEK’s PRO25SE is also available. Offering the same advanced battery charging and power supply capabilities as the PRO25S, the SE version includes 19.6-foot cables and a wall-mount and bracket. “The PRO25S and PRO25E are the perfect solutions for battery charging in the professional workshop,” said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president of CTEK North America. “At CTEK, ‘Maximizing Battery Performance’ isn’t just our slogan, it’s at the heart of everything we do.”

Advertisement