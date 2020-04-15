Protech Autocare Named Parts Plus Car Care Center Of The Year

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) named ProTech Autocare, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the first-annual Parts Plus Car Care Center of the Year award winner. Smyth Auto Parts nominated ProTech Autocare because of the high standards of excellence provided to its customers and their vehicles.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“We are excited to present the award to a shop that’s truly raising the bar in customer service and local charity contributions,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network. “ProTech Autocare sets a standard all shops should strive to reach, excelling at customer service while offering top-notch vehicle repair.” ProTech Autocare takes pride in supporting its technicians through ASE certifications to be able to provide professional service each time a customer brings their vehicle in for service. This is proven to be effective, as can be seen by the hundreds of five-star reviews found across multiple websites. In addition to the training, ProTech Autocare supports “Fill the Bus,” a program that collects toys, food and cleaning supplies that support multiple charities across the Cincinnati area.

Advertisement