Protech Autocare Named Parts Plus Car Care Center Of The Year

The Automotive Distribution Network named its first-annual Parts Plus Car Care Center of the Year award winner.
The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) named ProTech Autocare, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the first-annual Parts Plus Car Care Center of the Year award winner. Smyth Auto Parts nominated ProTech Autocare because of the high standards of excellence provided to its customers and their vehicles.

“We are excited to present the award to a shop that’s truly raising the bar in customer service and local charity contributions,” said Mark Lowry, director of marketing for the Network. “ProTech Autocare sets a standard all shops should strive to reach, excelling at customer service while offering top-notch vehicle repair.”

ProTech Autocare takes pride in supporting its technicians through ASE certifications to be able to provide professional service each time a customer brings their vehicle in for service. This is proven to be effective, as can be seen by the hundreds of five-star reviews found across multiple websites. In addition to the training, ProTech Autocare supports “Fill the Bus,” a program that collects toys, food and cleaning supplies that support multiple charities across the Cincinnati area.

“We are honored to be the first recipient of the annual Parts Plus Car Care Center of the Year award,” said Ty Miller, co-owner of ProTech Autocare. “We owe much of this to our awesome team here at ProTech as well as the dependable support from our supplier Smyth Auto Parts. Being surrounded by a great team, suppliers and vendors allows us to do what we are passionate about, which is serving our community, our customers and repairing their vehicles.”

As part of the Parts Plus Car Care Center of the Year award, ProTech Autocare also will receive an all-inclusive trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a four-night stay at the Hard Rock Los Cabos.

