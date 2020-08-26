Pronto Honors Members For Outstanding Achievement

Click Here to Read More

The Monaco Group of Canada was presented with the Pronto Member Marketing Excellence award. This award honors the Pronto member who has consistently demonstrated excellence in their marketing activities to markets they serve throughout their geographic location. Monaco Group is comprised of three distribution centers strategically located in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto and they support 22 corporate jobber stores, as well as a network of more than 70 affiliated jobber partners. Monaco’s dedication to promoting and growing the Pronto brand is unsurpassed within the Pronto group.

The Pronto National Accounts award was given to Parts Authority of New Hyde Park, New York. Servicing a national account requires great focus and flexibility and this award recognizes a member who has consistently provided outstanding service and value to this important market channel. As one of the premier direct-to-installer providers, Parts Authority continues to lead the way in this market channel, providing high growth potential for Pronto members and supplier partners.

Earning the Pronto Co-Man Member of the Year recognition was Cost Less Distributing of Vancouver, Washington. The Co-Man award not only recognizes significant purchases and growth, but also support and input for improvement of the program. Cost Less is a major supporter of the Co-Man operation and a member of the Co-Man Council, providing meaningful feedback and support, helping to guide the future direction of the program.

“We proudly congratulate Monaco Group, Parts Authority and Cost Less for earning these prestigious member awards,” said Robert Roos, president, National Pronto Association. “Because these three programs are essential to the success of our entire membership, we feel it is important to recognize those members that excel in these areas for their outstanding achievements.”