Pro Stock Motorcyclist Angie Smith Breaks 200-mph Barrier

 

Racer Angie Smith roared into motorsports history Saturday as the first woman to break the 200-mph barrier in NHRA’s Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Smith rocketed into the coveted DENSO 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club in the first qualifying round of the AAA Texas Fall Nationals, tearing across the finish line at 200.89 mph in 6.809 seconds.

“My heart is still racing!’ said Smith, after burning rubber in a blaze of magenta on her trademark DENSO/Stockseth Racing EBR. She thanked DENSO, which sponsors Matt Smith Racing, for issuing the challenge. “As soon as DENSO created the club, I wanted to go 200 mph. I finally did it!”

Only five racers have ever crossed the 200 mph threshold in the more than 30-year history of NHRA Pro Stock motorcycle racing. Matt Smith Racing is the only team with all its racers – husband-and-wife teammates Matt and Angie Smith and Scotty Pollacheck – in the select group.

All three ride on DENSO premium Iridium spark plugs, as well as many of their competitors. 

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has championed the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and served as the title sponsor of the annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas since 2016. This year, after NHRA resumed live competition following a four-month suspension to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, DENSO was the title sponsor of the Indianapolis U.S. Nationals in September.

