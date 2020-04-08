Prestolite Electric Announces New Alternator Line

Prestolite Electric , a global manufacturer and supplier of high-output alternators for OE manufacturers and the aftermarket, announced recently that it will begin producing a new line of Leece-Neville IdlePro Extreme 24V 600- and 680-amp brushless alternators later this year at its 350,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Arcade, New York. The new production line is being added due to increasing demand from several North American customers, primarily for military and marine applications, among others.

Click Here to Read More

Leece-Neville IdlePro Extreme 24V 600- and 680-amp high efficiency/high output alternators deliver exceptional output at low engine speeds, in a lighter weight and lower maintenance package. It has the power to meet and maintain vehicle system voltage requirements, which results in better battery life and greater overall vehicle uptime, said the company.

IdlePro Extreme high amp brushless alternators are a leader in output at low engine speeds, while improving battery life. IdlePro Extreme alternators also feature Isolated Ground technology that eliminates stray voltage and protects the engine from potentially severe electrolytic damage. This technology eliminates electrical noise that can cause ghost or false engine codes, resulting in unnecessary diagnostic troubleshooting and increased vehicle downtime.

“This new production line strengthens our ability to meet the unique demands of our strategic OE customers in various industries, including military, marine, industrial, rail and other extreme use applications,” said Prestolite Electric’s VP of Sales for North America, South America and Australia Nick Laenen. “As one of the few commercial vehicle alternator manufacturers in the United States, we have a very talented and experienced workforce that, when combined with our responsive, easy-to-do business philosophy, helps us maintain a high level of quality for our customers.”