Premium Guard Releases 2020 Filter Catalog At AAPEX With More Than 100 New Late Model Part Numbers

The 976-page, 2020 Premium Guard Filter Catalog features a new make/model format and over 100 new product numbers for late model applications and expanded coverage for older vehicles.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) has just released its newest and most comprehensive automotive filter catalog to date in an easy-to-use, aggregated year/make/model format. More than 100 new part numbers have been added covering late model applications along with expanded coverage for older vehicles.

New Year/Make/Model Application Format

Premium Guard’s new full line catalog has been designed with a new layout, which presents all related products in a convenient year/make/model format, so product applications can be quickly and easily searched to perform the complete job with all parts needed. This represents an innovative approach in offering the professional installer comprehensive information in one section per application.

The new 2020 Premium Guard print catalog was designed following the same concept as its online “Look-Up” at www.PGFilters.com, as well as the PG Filter mobile App for smartphones and tablets. Both can provide comprehensive filters and ancillary parts searched by application. These online look-ups are updated daily to ensure the industry’s latest, most up-to-date application information.

Premium Guard’s 976-page catalog includes more than 2,000 part numbers covering oil, air, cabin, fuel and transmission filters, as well as drain plugs and washers. The oil filter housing caps were added to the online edition only at this point. This provides the installer all of the parts needed to complete the job right, the first time. It also features more than 50 pages of technical bulletins. All vehicle application listings are presented in a convenient trilingual format.

The announcement was made by John Etheridge, director of product management at PGI, who noted, “We’re excited about the 2020 Premium Guard application guide. We believe it is an ideal tool for the professional technician as it contains application coverage for five different filter categories, plus drain plugs, all in one place. It also includes Premium Guard’s exclusive extended life filters, which are designed for vehicles with recommended extended drain intervals that require synthetic oil. And for customers who prefer to gather their cataloging information electronically, Premium Guard updates our website and our smartphone app every single day.”