Polestar Vehicles to Use TactoTek Smart Surface Technology

Polestar and Finnish smart surface pioneer TactoTek, have entered a collaboration to explore integration of Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology into Polestar’s vehicle programs. The collaboration includes Polestar licensing TactoTek’s IMSE technology, products and solutions to explore lighting and human-machine interface (HMI) use cases.

The companies explain IMSE parts are manufactured using clean additive processes. Because a single IMSE part typically performs the functions of a conventional multi-part assembly, designing for IMSE reduces complexity and streamlines global supply chains, the companies said.

By integrating electronics, such as lights and controllers, into thin conformal plastic structures, IMSE technology enables lighting features and human machine interfaces (HMIs) that are both more sustainable and aesthetically appealing, TactoTek said.

Licensing TactoTek IMSE technology is an opportunity for OEMs to enhance their design differentiation, the company said. With its single-piece construction, IMSE simplifies structures and reduces weight, it also minimizes PCB assemblies and their negative environmental impacts. TactoTek said its suite of technology transfer resources enables Polestar designers to incorporate the full range of IMSE technology, including decorative and brand illumination, into their newest designs.

“Polestar’s licensing of IMSE technology is a testament to its significant sustainability benefits – with the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50%, our technology seamlessly integrates with Polestar’s vision of building sustainable solutions while delivering exceptional customer experiences,” TactoTek CEO, Jussi Harvela, said.