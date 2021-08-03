Connect with us

Podcasts

Podcast: One On One With Johnny G’s GOAT

Larry Morgan shares how he’s created multi-billon dollar businesses in the tire and new car industry.
 

on

Get to know the “Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry.” No he’s not 6-foot-6 with six playoff rings, but he is the largest car dealer in the state of Florida, who happened to lay his roots in the tire industry. That man is Larry Morgan, chairman of Morgan Family Ventures, a high-growth group of companies spanning multiple industries. Today that includes 47 car dealerships as part of Morgan Auto Group, a construction management company, a real estate holding agency and others. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Why is he the “Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry?” Well, because he’s the GOAT – one of the greatest tire dealers of all time, according to his friend, Johnny g (aka John Gamauf). But let’s let his record speak for itself.

Larry got his start as a Firestone store manager after graduating from Firestone’s management training class and quickly rose through the ranks. Years later, he would invest “every single dime” he had to purchase 30 locations of Don Olson Tire in Clearwater, Florida, with the help of Firestone Tire. In less than 10 years, he’d grow it to 600+ locations of Tires Plus retail stores across the country.

Advertisement

Along the way, he’s molded himself into a philanthropist that gives back in the Tampa Bay community.  Larry was inducted into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame in 2008 and named Tampa Bay’s CEO of the Year in 2009.

When Johnny g (aka John Gamauf) met Larry, he was on the path to becoming a business mogul as CEO of Merchant’s Tire. Since then, the two have been through the ups and downs of the industry—and life—together.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, hear how Larry grew Tires Plus to a 630-location tire dealership, the challenges along the way, and like MJ, how he switched careers to become the largest car dealer in the Sunshine State.

Advertisement

To hear more about the secrets to Larry’s success, be sure to check out the full episode here from our Babcox Media sister publication, Tire Review. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Customer Communication: Lessons From Virtual AAPEX Experience

Podcasts: How To Capture The Real Value Of A Virtual AAPEX Experience

Podcasts: How The Virtual AAPEX Experience Will Make You More Successful

Podcasts: Servicing and Maintaining Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Advertisement

on

Podcast: One On One With Johnny G's GOAT

on

S.O.S. Podcast: When Setting Goals, Don't Climb Alone

on

AMN Drivetime: 6 Decades Of Great Stories To Tell

on

Understanding How Rental Car Insurance Impacts Your Shop
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ALI Warns Of Counterfeit Certification Labels

News: AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

Sponsored Content: The Right Filter Recommendation Depends on Driving Habits

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air and Cabin Filters

Podcasts: Podcast: One On One With Johnny G’s GOAT

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air and Cabin Filters

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Right Filter Recommendation Depends on Driving Habits
Connect
UnderhoodService