In the second Lubrizol 360 podcast, Lubrizol business manager Martin Birze and PhD chemist Matt Gieselman cover the new oil certifications SN-Plus and Dexos 1 Gen 2. We also look at the challenges facing shops stocking the correct bulk and bottle oil inventory today and in the future.

