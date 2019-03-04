Podcast: Gasket Technology and Keeping an Engine Leak Free

Gaskets are a part of almost every engine repair. Underhood Service’s Andrew Markel talks with MAHLE gasket expert Ron McCrum about new gasket technology and what technicians need to know when they are servicing head, intake manifold, and other engine gaskets. The hot topic of this podcast is multi-layer steel (MLS) head gaskets and how the different layers seal the engine block and head. Also, we look at new tools to prepare surfaces for gaskets.

