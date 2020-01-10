Connect with us

PIRTEK Gloves Provide Sound Grip, Bump Protection, Dexterity

The glove is designed for easy on and off, while providing a solid grip in dry or light-oil situations.
on

PIRTEK USA is making available two kinds of high-quality work gloves from its Mobile Service Vehicles and Service & Supply Centers across the United States.

The PIRTEK 2121P Hex1 Series glove provides protection for mechanics and other workers who perform activities that entail a risk of hand injuries. In addition to shielding the hands, these gloves provide the user with a high-degree of dexterity. The glove is designed for easy on and off, while providing a solid grip in dry or light-oil situations.

“These are an excellent choice for a person who wants some impact protection and a solid grip, but is working on lighter-duty projects,” said Jamie Vokes, PIRTEK franchise training and support manager. “They have a great look and feel, and provide plenty of comfort — ideal for a lot of mechanics out there.”

A heavier-duty glove is the PIRTEK 2125P Hex1 Series glove. Like the aforementioned model, this one affords good gripping power in dry or light-oil situation. But it also contains sturdy, protective plastic on the back of the hand to shield against tool slips or bumps.

“People who use tools on equipment know all too well what it’s like to turn a wrench forcefully and then bang up their knuckles when it slips off,” Vokes said. “This glove addresses the problem very effectively.”  

The heavy-duty glove has a padded leather palm made of goatskin and reinforced stitching. Like the lighter-duty glove, this one slips on and off easily and allows a great deal of manual dexterity.

Link: PIRTEK

