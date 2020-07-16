Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

Lumileds has launched a new innovative line of Philips MasterDuty headlight bulbs made especially for medium- and heavy-duty Class 2-8 truck applications. Specially designed to handle rough terrain and damaged roadways while providing the ultimate protection against mechanical shock, Philips MasterDuty bulbs also deliver a long-lasting runtime of up to 550 hours.

Click Here to Read More

Designed for extreme vibration

The key benefit of the Philips MasterDuty headlight bulbs is their exceptional vibration resistance. The bulbs have been engineered to withstand the bumps and uneven road surfaces frequently traveled by medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. MasterDuty headlights have been designed to withstand a wide range of vibration frequencies and are built with a high-performance glass that withstands temperature and pressure changes.

Aubry Baugh, product marketing manager, noted, “We developed the Philips MasterDuty line to provide commercial vehicles and fleets with an extremely durable bulb that helps save money on maintenance costs. The incredibly long life of MasterDuty headlights also helps protect drivers from the legal liability of running with just one headlight.”

The Philips MasterDuty headlight programs features eight SKUs offering coverage for H1, H7, H11, 9003, 9005, 9006, H13 9008, and HIR2 9012 forward lighting applications.

For more information, email: [email protected]

or call 1-866-254-6989.