Connect with us

Products

Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

The new line provides tough, long-lasting bulbs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
Advertisement
 

on

Lumileds has launched a new innovative line of Philips MasterDuty headlight bulbs made especially for medium- and heavy-duty Class 2-8 truck applications. Specially designed to handle rough terrain and damaged roadways while providing the ultimate protection against mechanical shock, Philips MasterDuty bulbs also deliver a long-lasting runtime of up to 550 hours.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed for extreme vibration

The key benefit of the Philips MasterDuty headlight bulbs is their exceptional vibration resistance. The bulbs have been engineered to withstand the bumps and uneven road surfaces frequently traveled by medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. MasterDuty headlights have been designed to withstand a wide range of vibration frequencies and are built with a high-performance glass that withstands temperature and pressure changes.

Aubry Baugh, product marketing manager, noted, “We developed the Philips MasterDuty line to provide commercial vehicles and fleets with an extremely durable bulb that helps save money on maintenance costs. The incredibly long life of MasterDuty headlights also helps protect drivers from the legal liability of running with just one headlight.”

The Philips MasterDuty headlight programs features eight SKUs offering coverage for H1, H7, H11, 9003, 9005, 9006, H13 9008, and HIR2 9012 forward lighting applications.

For more information, email: [email protected]
or call 1-866-254-6989.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduced 203 New Part Numbers

Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

Advertisement

on

Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

on

Nes Introduces Internal Thread Repair Tool

on

Electronic Specialties Offers Forehead IR Thermometer

on

Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Auburn University Building New Autonomous Vehicle Research Lab

News: 11th Annual Sonnhalter Tool Drive For Habitat For Humanity

Products: Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

News: ASA Calls On Senate: Oppose Cash For Clunkers In Stimulus

Video: VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect