Philips Announces Expanded Commercial Lighting Program

Lumileds has expanded its Philips commercial lighting portfolio to more than 220 SKUs, including 12V and 24V products and an expanded line of Philips LongerLife commercial bulbs. The Philips commercial lighting portfolio is an ideal choice for helping shops build more lighting sales and a smart way for fleets and independent operators to reduce lighting maintenance costs.

Expanded 12V and 24V offerings

The Philips commercial lighting range offers some of the industry’s most popular lighting applications. The portfolio, which includes Halogen headlight bulbs, Halogen and incandescent sealed beam headlamps, and miniature bulbs for interior and exterior vehicle applications, now features 13 new SKUs of standard forward lighting and standard miniatures.

Minimizing maintenance with Philips LongerLife

Engineered to ensure a longer service lifetime, Philips LongerLife bulbs reduce the frequency of bulb replacement without sacrificing light output. The Philips LongerLife line includes forward lighting, and sealed beams and has added 16 new miniature bulbs in some of the industry’s most popular applications.

Aubry Baugh, product marketing manager, notes, “The Philips LongerLife commercial portfolio has been designed to help minimize fleet downtime and to help WDs and shops increase their lighting sales and generate more business. We are committed to providing lighting solutions that meet the needs of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles on the road, and our commercial products provide the same OE-quality and performance that we provide to car manufacturers around the world.”

For more information, email: [email protected]or call 1-866-254-6989.