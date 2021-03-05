PhaseZero, WHI Announce Connectivity Integration

PhaseZero , a leading B2B and B2C eCommerce software provider, announced a new integration with WHI Solutions to offer WHI’s popular electronic catalog and offer connectivity with other industry-leading business systems.about:blank

PhaseZero CxCommerce is working toward certification with WHI’s electronic catalog and ordering tools which offer DMS integration for most business systems in the aftermarket and OEM marketplaces. CxCommerce seamlessly integrates with eCatalog and Product Information Management (PIM) systems for automated content updates from internal and third-party content providers.

“We’re excited to offer this new integration with WHI’s electronic catalog,” said Ram ChandraSekar, founder and CEO of PhaseZero. “The new functionality will expand the value of our integrations with the top business systems used in the aftermarket space.”

PhaseZero CxCommerce is a Digital Commerce 2.0 and unified customer experience solution built for the heavy-duty, automotive and industrial marketplaces. Using the latest Silicon Valley best practices and thought leadership, CxCommerce offers enterprise-scale SaaS and Cloud-Native architecture at an affordable price, the company says.