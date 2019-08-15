Permatex To Sponsor StarCom Racing Team At NASCAR 2019 Bristol Night Race

Permatex will be sponsoring the StarCom Racing Team at the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 17. The race represents Permatex’s second sponsorship of the season for StarCom’s 00 Camaro and driver Landon Cassill in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Permatex kicked off the racing season with a successful corporate sponsorship of StarCom in the Daytona 500.

In addition to sponsoring the team, Permatex will host a 10×10 booth at the Food City Pavilion and will provide race fans with Permatex product samples and StarCom Racing Team memorabilia.

Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, made the sponsorship announcement and said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with StarCom Racing and Landon Cassill for a second time during this NASCAR season. Our first race of the year together at the Daytona 500 marked Permatex’s return to its auto racing roots. We are very excited to continue our quest to bring a new generation of Permatex products to a new generation of racing enthusiasts.”