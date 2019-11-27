Permatex The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker Named Best New Product In Chemical Category

Permatex received Best New Product Award for The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker during the 2019 AAPEX Show (left to right) Bill Hanvey, President and CEO of Auto Care Association, Eric C. Seibold, Senior Product & Innovations Manager at Permatex, and Paul McCarthy, President of AASA

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has been awarded the 2019 Best New Product Award for Chemicals, Lubricants & Filters at the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo (AAPEX) for its Permatex The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker Series. The award was given during the New Product Showcase Awards at the 2019 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

The AAPEX New Product Showcase highlights the best new products making their debut during the 2019 AAPEX show. Entries were judged by pre-registered buyers and products receiving the highest votes were selected as the Best New Products.

Recognized for its quick, reliable seal with minimal curing time, Permatex The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker allows technicians and do-it-yourselfers to make leak-proof gaskets that cure in just 90 minutes. The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker delivers an exceptionally strong and fast seal. It is blow-out resistant and can be used on applications including valve covers, intake manifolds, coolant flanges, oil pans, and timing covers, said the company.

The new gasket maker series is offered in two formulations, The Right Stuff 90 Minute Grey Gasket Maker for use on late model domestic and import vehicles and The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black Gasket Maker for applications requiring a strong, flexible seal.

Eric Seibold, senior product & innovation manager, ITW Permatex, accepted the award on behalf of Permatex and noted, “Permatex is thrilled to receive this award as voted on by actual product buyers during the show. We have developed The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker based on extensive field research with professional technicians who wanted a reliable gasket maker that could quickly be put back in service. This award is a testament to Permatex’s commitment to listen to its customers and develop new product innovations that make their jobs easier.”