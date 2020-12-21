Connect with us

News

Permatex Rolls Out Bold New Packaging Design

 

on

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has started the roll-out of newly designed packaging for some of its most popular product lines. Permatex undertook the update to create a bolder look that also allows consumers to quickly identify the exact product needed for their application. To date, Permatex has introduced new packaging for their epoxy, gasket maker and threadlocker product ranges.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“One of the driving factors behind the redesign and launch of this new packaging was to make sure that our customers could easily find the correct product for the job at hand,” said Ashley Khan, Permatex marketing manager. “Just this year, we introduced a new line of Permatex Red Gasket Makers for high temperature applications. Now when consumers look at Permatex Gasket Makers on the shelf, they can easily identify the color they need for their job: Black provides maximum flexibility, Grey is for rigid joints that experience high torque loads, and Red is for those applications that are exposed to extremely high temperatures.”

In addition to the bold design that quickly differentiates the products, the reimagined Permatex packaging features helpful icons and technical specifications that help consumers make the right choice.

“While the packaging may have been updated to give the brand a new look that better informs our customers, none of the product formulas that our customers know and love have been changed,” added Eric Seibold, Permatex senior product & innovation manager.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

News: CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

News: Permatex Launches Online Training Portal

News: LIQUI MOLY Now Available At Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper

Advertisement

on

Permatex Rolls Out Bold New Packaging Design

on

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

on

Congress Clears 2021 Appropriations And COVID-19 Relief

on

Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes Winners
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Training Still Matters, Regardless Of The Method

Products: Coxreels Roller Bracket For The Challenger Series Reels

News: EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

News: Congress Clears 2021 Appropriations And COVID-19 Relief

Opinion: Your Opinions Can Help Guide Our Direction

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect