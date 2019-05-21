Permatex Named The Official Gasket Maker Of Formula Drift

Permatex has been named the Official Gasket Maker of Formula Drift, the premier drifting series in the United States.

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has been named the Official Gasket Maker of Formula Drift, the premier drifting series in the United States. Permatex will provide the gasket makers for all vehicles competing in Formula Drift’s nine races during the 2019 season. The company also served as the presenting sponsor for the first Formula Drift race of the season, the O’Reilly Auto Parts RD1: the “Streets of Long Beach,” April 5-6 in Long Beach, California.

Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, made the announcement and said, “Permatex has its roots in auto racing, and we are proud to partner with Formula Drift to become the series’ Official Gasket Maker. Permatex gasket makers, threadlockers and sealing products have been used for generations by race teams across the world, and we are incredibly excited to help the teams of the Formula Drift series ensure that their vehicles’ gasketing holds up to the extreme conditions of drift racing.”

Jim Liaw, president and co-founder of Formula Drift Holdings, also spoke on the partnership, adding, “We are extremely happy to have Permatex as the Official Gasket Maker of Formula Drift and present the opening round of the 2019 season. This partnership with Permatex is so fitting. Formula Drift is ultra-demanding on the competition vehicles. Often times the smallest mechanical failure can mean win or lose so the products that Permatex produces are critical to Formula Drift teams.”

The 2018 season marked Formula Drift’s 15th year of competition and the 2019 season will see races held in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, Missouri and Texas.

One of the newest gasketing products promoted by Permatex will be The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker. The professional-grade Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Maker features a return to service time of just 90 minutes, meaning users can get their vehicle back on the road even faster. It provides a strong and fast seal and outperforms pre-cut gaskets, according to Permatex.