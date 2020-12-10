Connect with us

Products

Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

Brightly colored indicator paste provides visual marker of completed work.
Advertisement
 

on

Permatex has introduced a new product designed to help professional technicians and DIYers alike easily identify loosening and tampering of nuts, bolts, fasteners and assemblies. Permatex Bolt Mark is a tamper-proof indicator paste that provides the user with a visual marker of completed work and easily identifies if a fastener has become loose or damaged.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed to deliver a tamper-proof torque seal, Permatex Bolt Mark provides warranty protection for the user against tampering. It can also help save time when completing a job, by providing a visual indication of which assemblies have been torqued and which still need to be tightened. The quick visual evidence by Bolt Mark also helps speed up safety checks in professional and amateur racing applications.

Eric Seibold, senior product and innovations manager at Permatex noted, “Our goal at Permatex is always to provide our customers with product solutions that make their jobs easier. Our new Bolt Mark is a simple product that accomplishes that goal. Many technicians and DIYers utilize white out or even nail polish to see if a bolt has become loose after being torqued, but these products don’t provide a professional grade seal. Bolt Mark provides a tamper-proof indication and helps users complete jobs faster and more reliably.”

Permatex Bolt Mark is available in four colors: Pure White, Neon Yellow, Siren Red and Bright Orange. All four colors of Bolt Mark are easily visible under ambient light, but also glow fluorescent under a UV light. Permatex Bolt Mark is available in 1 oz. tubes.

To learn more about Bolt Mark, visit Permatex’s YouTube channel.

For more info: www.permatex.com 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Products: Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

Products: LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736

Products: Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

Advertisement

on

Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

on

Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

on

ProMAXX PowerDrive Turns Ratchets Into Drills

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

News: Shop Profile: Octane Garage In Gillette, Wyoming

News: NASTF Chooses Diagnostic Network For Community Platform

News: East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

Products: Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect