Permatex Announces Meet-And-Greet With Daytona 500 Driver Landon Cassill At Advance Auto Parts In Daytona Beach



Permatex will be hosting a Meet-and-Greet with its NASCAR driver Landon Cassill before he pilots the Permatex StarCom Racing 00 Camaro in the 61st running of the Daytona 500. The event will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Advance Auto Parts, 1309 Belville Road, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Free Race fan merchandise and PlayStation challenge

In addition to meeting and chatting with Landon Cassill, fans will get a chance to collect some of the free signed Permatex and racing merchandise as well as hero cards. In addition, there will be a video game trailer on-site where fans can challenge Landon Cassill to a race in NASCAR Heat 3 and Forza Horizon 4 on PlayStation 4.

StarCom Driver, Landon Cassill

StarCom team driver, Landon Cassill, began his professional driving career in 2008, and was named the Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year. Cassill has competed for 10 seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series, his best career result is a fourth place finish at Talladega in 2014. The 2019 season will mark Cassill’s second year with StarCom Racing.

Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, announced the event, noting, “We are extremely excited to put this Meet-and-Greet together with Permatex, Landon Cassill and Advance Auto Parts. Permatex’s sponsorship of StarCom Racing’s 00 Camaro represents the company’s return to NASCAR racing and the Daytona 500. We are excited to introduce the Permatex brand to a new generation of race fans and also showcase our new products to our loyal customers.”

Permatex was actively involved as a NASCAR supporter and title sponsor from 1948 to 1977. The Permatex 300, inaugurated in 1966, was only the second race on the NASCAR schedule to be named for a corporate sponsor.