Performance Spark Advance: Controlling Ignition Timing Delays

Click Here to Read More

In a spark ignition internal combustion engine, the purpose of advancing the timing of the engine spark is to get past ignition delay. Ignition delay occurs during the time that it takes to fully ignite the mixture with a spark plug. That is typically 15-35 degrees before TDC (top dead center) of the power stroke depending on the engine speed.

Best power is achieved when ignition timing is set to fire the spark ahead of time to reach that peak pressure at about 2 degrees after TDC. This is done with a combination of initial advance, plus centrifugal or electronic controlled advance for engine speed, plus vacuum or electronic advance for engine loading and throttle effect.

Ignition timing trends

•As RPM increases, more ignition timing is needed.

• For higher octane fuels, more timing is needed due to slower flame speed.

• For large combustion chambers, more ignition timing is needed.

• For forced induction, less timing is needed because of faster flame speed.

• For emission controls, less timing is used to reduce smog compounds.

• For richer fuel mixtures, more timing is needed due to slower flame speed.

• For alcohol fuels that are run richer than gasoline fuels, more timing is typical.

• For nitro fuels that are richer than methanol fuels, even more timing is typical.

Ignition Timing Control – Open Loop

For open loop systems commonly used in a carburetor or mechanical fuel injection:

• Initial advance – typically 10 to 15 degrees before TDC (top dead center)

• Centrifugal advance if so equipped – typically up to 20 degrees before TDC, added with engine speed; more advance with high engine speed

• Vacuum advance can change advance by up to 10 degrees. Typically, advance is added with engine vacuum; more advance usually at low engine speed.

Electronic limiting of ignition timing is also added for smog control requirements. More recent electronic ignitions modulate spark advance for different driving conditions. This is typical in earlier mechanical fuel injection and lean burn carbureted engines since the late ’60s.