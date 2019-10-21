Pep Boys To Sponsor Toys For Tots

Pep Boys has announced it is now a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the program run by U.S. Marines which brings the joy of the holiday season to less fortunate children. Starting Nov. 4, the well-recognized Toys for Tots donation bins will be in service waiting areas of Pep Boys locations throughout the country where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys. Pep Boys corporate offices and distribution centers will also have bins so the company’s 22,000 employees can also participate. Customers who bring a Toys for Tots donation to Pep Boys this holiday season will receive 25% off their purchase of parts, accessories or service as a thank you for their generosity.

“Pep Boys has long been a part of our local communities and a supporter of our nation’s military. As a national service network, a partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Program was a perfect fit to contribute to the community and bring joy to children during the holiday season,” said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service. “We know our employees, customers and neighbors will give generously to this much-loved tradition, and we’re looking forward to helping to make the holidays happy for children in need.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Pep Boys as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Program. Having toy collection bins in their nearly 1,000 locations across the country will provide an opportunity for even more donors to find a location in their neighborhood to assist children-in-need,” said Ted Silvester, VP-Marketing and Development, Toys for Tots and Colonel, USMC (Ret). “Pep Boys community service efforts certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for more than 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program and their support will enable us to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children.”

As a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys has committed a $25,000 donation and, over the next two months, employees will work with dedicated U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots volunteers in their areas to collect and distribute toys. Pep Boys teams will be holding local donation drives and events, including car shows and cruise-ins where admission will include a Toys for Tots donation.