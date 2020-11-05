Pep Boys To Again Sponsor Nationwide Toys For Tots Campaign

Toy collection bins will be placed in every Pep Boys location; customers who donate toys will receive discounts on selected auto parts and services; new this year is a point-of-sale donation option.

Pep Boys is returning as a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the annual program run by the U.S. Marines that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in the local community.

Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 Pep Boys locations, where customers will be invited to participate, with toy donors receiving a thank you in the form of a 25% discount on floor merchandise and/or service purchases.* For customers who prefer to make a monetary donation, they can give $1, $5, or $10 at the cash register.

“Charitable efforts have new importance in this unprecedented year, and as an essential business and a proud supporter of our military, we’re excited to help the Marines and Toys for Tots brighten the holidays for so many families,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Our team embraces the role they play as active members of our communities and is looking forward to working with our neighbors and customers to give generously to this important cause.”

“We’re very happy to have Pep Boys back as a National Corporate Sponsor of Toys for Tots again this year, and for providing nearly a 1,000 more much-needed opportunities for charitable citizens to make it a joyous season for children in need,” said Ted Silvester, vice president – Marketing and Development, Toys for Tots, and Colonel, USMC (Ret.). “Their longtime community mindset is right in line with that of the Marine Corps and the Toys for Tots program, and we appreciate when our partners come up with new ways to drive donations.”

In its role as a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys also pledging a $25,000 donation to Toys for Tots and, over the holiday season,** employees will work with U.S. Marines and volunteers to collect and distribute toys.