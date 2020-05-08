Pennzoil Offers ILSAC GF-6 Compliant Motor Oils

Click Here to Read More

GF-6 is the name of the next-generation International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC) standard for passenger car motor oils designed to meet the demands of modern engine technology. Shell Lubricants is providing motorists motor oils that meet the new ILSAC GF-6 standard as of its first marketing date on May 1.

Pennzoil has already completed the ILSAC GF-6 testing protocol for its designated products. The protocol includes eight engine tests, seven of which are new. Test results determine whether a motor oil meets one of the standard’s two sub-categories, ILSAC GF-6A (which is backward-compatible to ILSAC GF-5 oils) and ILSAC GF-6B (specifically for SAE 0W-16).

The following Pennzoil brand motor oils meet the new ILSAC GF-6 standard:

ILSAC GF-6A:

• Pennzoil Ultra PlatinumFull Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

• Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE-0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

• Pennzoil Platinum High MileageFull Synthetic Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

• Pennzoil Gold Synthetic Blend Motor Oils: SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

• Pennzoil High Mileage Conventional Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

• Pennzoil Conventional Motor Oils: SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30 and SAE 10W-30

ILSAC GF-6B:

• Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil: SAE 0W-16

As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have updated engine hardware to meet the increased fuel economy and compliance with emission regulations, a need arose for a new ILSAC standard. To increase fuel economy, many OEMs have incorporated the turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines, some of which are susceptible to the low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) phenomenon. Motor oils can be reformulated to help minimize LSPI events, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) made the decision in 2017 to introduce a supplemental service category (API SN PLUS) to address this need while the ILSAC GF-6 standard was in development. The ILSAC GF-6 standard required new engine tests designed to prevent LSPI, reduce timing chain wear and measure fuel economy enhancements.