Parts Plus Top Fuel Team Ready For 2020 Season

Parts Plus and the Straightline Startegy group aim to drive a fresh wave of enthusiasm as Clay Millican prepares for the 2020 Mello-Yello Drag Racing Series set to begin on Feb. 6-9 in Pomona, California.

“We saw some ups and down in 2019 with multiple final round appearances, but wasn’t able to score an event Wally so Crew Chief Mike Kloeber and Car Chief Chris Menapace along with the entire crew have been working hard to ensure that will not be an issue in 2020,” said Millican.

With primary backing from Parts Plus and their collaboration with the national advocacy campaign Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice, plus major associate support from Laris Motorsports Insurance, driver Clay Millican is pumped to get the season underway. “I’ve been involved with the preparation and work that gets done during the off-season period for many years and this time has been especially productive for our team,” he said.