Connect with us

News

Parts Plus Top Fuel Team Ready For 2020 Season

 

on

Parts Plus and the Straightline Startegy group aim to drive a fresh wave of enthusiasm as Clay Millican prepares for the 2020 Mello-Yello Drag Racing Series set to begin on Feb. 6-9 in Pomona, California.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Clay Millican

“We saw some ups and down in 2019 with multiple final round appearances, but wasn’t able to score an event Wally so Crew Chief Mike Kloeber and Car Chief Chris Menapace along with the entire crew have been working hard to ensure that will not be an issue in 2020,” said Millican.

With primary backing from Parts Plus and their collaboration with the national advocacy campaign Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice, plus major associate support from Laris Motorsports Insurance, driver Clay Millican is pumped to get the season underway. “I’ve been involved with the preparation and work that gets done during the off-season period for many years and this time has been especially productive for our team,” he said.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Parts Plus Top Fuel Team Ready For 2020 Season

on

JASPER Transmissions Used By 27 NASCAR Teams In 2020

on

Automotive Distribution Network Hosting Customer Expo

on

Study Looks At Automotive Electronics Advancements
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: JASPER Transmissions Used By 27 NASCAR Teams In 2020

News: Parts Plus Top Fuel Team Ready For 2020 Season

News: Automotive Distribution Network Hosting Customer Expo

News: Study Looks At Automotive Electronics Advancements

News: Continental Named Alliance Diamond Award Winner

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect