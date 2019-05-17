Packard Industries Selects Autopart Business Management Solution From MAM Software

MAM Software announced that Packard Industries has selected Autopart as the business software to replace Packard’s legacy custom software solution.

New Jersey-based Packard Industries has been serving the antique car hobby enthusiast for more than 50 years. Through its companies – Rebuilders Choice, PST Suspension and Kanter Auto Products – Packard provides parts for vehicles from the 1930s to the 1980s, specializing in both the usual and the unusual.

Operating the company on custom software, Dan Kanter, vice president of Packard Industries, felt it was time to consider moving to a modern technology platform.

“It was nice having full control over the development of the business software,” Kanter said. “We could theoretically design it to do exactly what we want. However, that can also be a burden keeping up with evolving technology as well as increasing business demands. We decided to take a look at our options.”

Kanter and his team evaluated the top software solutions for the aftermarket and narrowed the list as they learned more about each of the solutions.

“Autopart really rose to the top,” Kanter noted. “It is built with current technology and has very strong functionality for auto parts distribution. We felt confident that it was the right solution for our business.”

Available as a traditional on-premise solution or hosted in the cloud, Autopart combines modern .NET technology with a SQL database for unparalleled functionality and flexibility in a system designed specifically for the automotive aftermarket, according to MAM Software. The system includes point of sale, inventory management, forecasting, purchasing, reporting and accounting.

“We enjoy working with exceptional companies like Packard Industries,” stated Lance Brierley, general manager of MAM Software North America. “Their unique view to the aftermarket helps our software become a more diverse and flexible business solution. We look forward to serving as their technology partner.”