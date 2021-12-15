 Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO) – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO)

on

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep

on

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

on

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep Video
play

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Oil system lubrication problems are usually invisible. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement

The oil pressure drops, the red oil indicator light flicks on or the oil gauge drops to zero. You stop your car and check under the hood: your oil filter looks like it has burst. Understandably, you think the filter has failed. You send it back to the manufacturer. He denies any responsibility. You’re upset, of course. If the filter didn’t fail, what did happen?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Oil system lubrication problems are usually invisible. After they occur, a burst or deformed oil filter is often the only “evidence” you have. Yet it’s misleading. Just as a blown fuse is not the cause of an electrical failure, a burst oil filter isn’t the cause of excessive system pressure. Rather, it is the result of a faulty regulating valve located in the engine.

There are two ways that the valve fails to operate correctly: either it sticks in the closed position, or it is slow to move to the open position after the engine has started. Unfortunately, a stuck valve can free itself after filter failure, leaving no evidence of any malfunction.

Advertisement

Oil pressure builds up equally on all components. If the regulating valve remains stuck, the pressure will increase dramatically. Normal pressure plus 100 psi causes filter deformation. On most automobiles, the regulating valve maintains an oil system pressure of 40 to 60 psi. If the regulating valve remains stuck, the gasket between the filter and the base can blow out, or the filter seam will split open. The system will then lose all its oil and pose significant risk to the engine. If you continue to run the engine without oil, considerable damage will occur.

Here’s a couple tips to minimize the risk of an over pressurized system.

1. Change the oil and filter according to the engine manufacturer’s instructions for frequency, viscosity, and type.

And 2. Warm the engine on cold mornings before starting to drive to allow oil to flow properly.

And if you think your oil pressure is too high, check it manually with an oil pressure tester. If it’s over specification, it may be an indication that the regulating valve needs replaced.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Used vs Remanufactured Parts (VIDEO)

Video: Ford Modulus Power Steering Pump Unboxing (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime: Dave Marsh Of ACDelco (VIDEO)

Video: ASE C1 Test Prep – Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService