Outstanding Order Fill Earns Penray Accolades From The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Penray has received a special recognition award from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for consistently exceptional order fill throughout the year.

Penray supplies Parts Master and Perfect Stop brands as well as Penray-branded products that combined include nearly 100 different chemicals, treatments, cleaners and additives.

The award was presented in recognition of Penray’s record throughout 2018 as having consistently provided order fill in excess of 98 percent for all of the products and product lines listed above.

“Order fill is just one priority among many that we focus on in supporting important customers like the Alliance,” said Randy Fowler, vice president of private brand sales for Penray. “We also support the Alliance with training, marketing and merchandising materials to help build sales for parts and service professionals.”

All of the Parts Master, Perfect Stop and Penray products are available throughout the entire Alliance distribution network, which includes Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper warehouses and auto parts stores as well as more than 3,000 certified service centers.

