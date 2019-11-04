News/OTC Spectrum
OTC Spectrum Solar 10W LED Work Light With UV Top Light

The 5550 OTC Spectrum solar 10W LED work light with UV top light combines a trouble light with a flashlight for a complete LED work light solution.

It also combines a lithium-ion battery and the latest in LED technology. The rechargeable light utilizes a magnetic base with a hang hook making it one of the most useful work lights OTC has to offer.

With a 50,000-hour life with the LEDs and an adjustable 60-degree angle, the OTC work light is sure to brighten any technician’s job. The light’s slip resistant textured body also aids to its water resistance and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

For more information about the OTC 5550 Spectrum solar 10W LED work light with UV top light and other OTC specialty tools, visit OTCTools.com.

