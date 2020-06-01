Connect with us

OTC Releases New Adapter Tools For Heavy-Duty Vehicle Repair

New adapters allow technicians to repair heavy-duty vehicles more efficiently, getting vehicles back up and running faster.
OTC continues its commitment to heavy-duty vehicle repairs by releasing a new suite of adaptor tools. The new offerings include new splined shaft adapters for 5015A and 5018A clutch handlers, a clutch handler shaft adapter and transmission adaptor plates for Allison 3000 and 4000 series.

Engineered and designed with quality and the technician in mind, OTC’s new heavy-duty adaptor line-up makes every heavy-duty vehicle repair faster than ever, a vertical in which getting the vehicle back to the customer quickly is crucial.

P/N 600011 Splined Shaft Adapter for 5015A Clutch Handler— The OTC Splined Shaft Adapter for the 5015A Clutch Handler (SKU 600011) is an optional splined shaft adapter for Eaton Fuller UltraShift Plus Transmission, 14 Spline, 2-in. OD, 1.18-in. Pilot. This tool is compatible specifically with the 5015A Clutch Handler and 1797 Trans Jack HD Clutch Adapter.

P/N 600005 Splined Shaft Adapter for 5018A Clutch Handler — The OTC Splined Shaft Adapter for the OTC 5018A Clutch Handler (SKU 600005) is an optional splined shaft adapter for Eaton Fuller UltraShift Plus Transmission, 14 Spline, 2-in. OD, 1.18-in. Pilot. This tool includes the OTC Clutch Handler Shaft Adapter (SKU 600007), allowing splined shafts designed for the 5051A to be used on the 5018A.

P/N 600007 Clutch Handler Shaft Adapter —The OTC Clutch Handler Shaft Adapter (SKU 600007) allows technicians to attach Splined Shafts for the 5015A Clutch Handler to the 5018A Clutch Handler.

OTC’s new specialty tools are available now on OTC’s website and through OTC distribution partners and resellers. For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment: otctools.com.

