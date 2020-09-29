OTC Introduces Three New High-Reach Underhoist Stands

OTC recently released three additional service hoist stands to add to its portfolio, the 1,500-lb Capacity Auxiliary Stands UH15 and UH15FP with foot pedal, and the UH20 Supplementary Stand. Designed for technicians working on Class 1 through Class 8 vehicles, from small passenger vehicles to school buses, these durable stands have passed rigorous testing to meet ASME PASE-2019 safety standards, furthering OTC’s commitment to making safe, top-of-the-line products for automotive technicians, said the company.

Click Here to Read More

The line of durable service stands are made from materials designed for rugged daily use, and come with a limited lifetime warranty. Underhoist stands are ideal for supporting powertrain components and drivetrains during removal and installation.

Today’s additions to OTC’s suite of service jacks and stands follow the announcement of 16 new service jacks and stands made in June. The new products include:

UH15 is a 1,500-pound Capacity Auxiliary Stand used under hoist to provide partial support for positioning of vehicle components during their installation and removal. Height is controlled by a threaded rod with bearing-mounted T-handle for smooth and easy use. An adjustable saddle sits atop a fixed column and base, providing high reach assistance to a technician for removing or installing vehicle components like transmissions, u-joints, radiators, driveshafts, exhaust systems, and catalytic converters. The OTC UH15 Auxiliary Stand is a freestanding device that can be manipulated to position components. It is not intended to stabilize or support vehicles.

UH15FP is a 1,500-pound Capacity Auxiliary Stand similar to the UH15, including a foot pedal used under hoist to provide partial support for positioning of vehicle components during their installation and removal. Height is controlled by a threaded rod with bearing-mounted T-handle and foot-pedal assist for smooth and easy control. This foot pedal provides hands-free height adjustment and gets close to the work quickly.

UH20 is a high-reaching supplementary stand used for professional automotive service. This 2-ton capacity stand is designed to stabilize vehicles and prevent tipping while they are lifted on hoists. The 3-inch saddle, secured in a support column, is mounted to a stable tripod base. An easily controlled speed screw quickly brings the saddle into position.

OTC’s new service jacks and stands are available now through OTC distribution partners and resellers. For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit www.OTCTools.com.